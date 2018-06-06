Leroy Sane Hailed as the World's Best Young Player by Kevin De Bruyne Following World Cup Omission

By 90Min
June 06, 2018

Kevin De Bruyne has been left stunned at Leroy Sane's exclusion from Germany's 23-man World Cup squad, with the Belgian midfielder hailing his Manchester City teammate as the 'best young player in the world'.

Following Leroy Sane's sensational 2017/18 season, many were anticipating the young Manchester City winger to go on to have a great World Cup with Germany.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, when Die Mannschaft announced their final 23-man squad bound for Russia earlier this month, many were shocked to learn the PFA Young Player of the Year had been omitted from the final selection.

Although no one was more surprised than his Manchester City teammate and PFA Player of the Year runner-up, Kevin De Bruyne who spoke out on how highly he rated Sane, who was involved in 33 goals for the Citizens last season, and his surprise at his omission.

"I didn't talk with him yet, it just happened, obviously," the Belgium international told FourFourTwo.

"I just want to give him some space because I don't think he thought he wouldn't be in the squad. For me he has been the best young player this year in the whole world, so you can see how I rate him.

"In the end I don't know what happened in Germany, maybe there was an issue between them [Sane and Low]. We'll never know, I guess."

Upon learning he would not feature at the World Cup, Sane took to Twitter, expressing his disappointment at his omission and vouching he would 'bounce back stronger'.

While Joachim Low's choice not to include Sane in Germany's World Cup squad, as they look to defend their title in Russia, is a strange one, it speaks volumes about the kind of quality the current world champions have at their disposal.

