​Marc-Andre ter Stegen Encourages Barcelona to Re-Sign Bayern Outcast Thiago This Summer

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the latest Barcelona player to throw his weight behind the Catalan giants bringing former midfielder Thiago Alcantara back to the club this summer.





Bayern Munich are understood to have informed Thiago that he can leave the Allianz Arena this summer should an acceptable offer be received, leading to increased speculation over a possible return to Barcelona as the Spanish giants remain in the hunt for a direct replacement for Andres Iniesta.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

The 27-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular in Bayern's starting eleven since joining the Bundesliga outfit in 2013 after being plagued by injury, limiting him to just 67 league starts.





However, having spent six-years with the Blaugrana Thiago is well versed with the spirit and style required at the club, and the Camp Nou stopper was an advocate for his return - despite joining Barcelona a year after the midfielder's exit.

“I would like to have Thiago at Barca," Ter Stegen told Sport Bild.

Just watched a comp of Thiago from when he was at Barcelona by @henriklehmannn . My main question is, how in the world did we let that much talent go? — ExtremistBarca 🎗 (@BarcaExtremist) June 14, 2018

"His playing style suits us and from our viewpoint he is an interesting player.

"Thiago is a special type of player. He definitely would offer us different possibilities. If a transfer happened, it would be brilliant both for him and for us.”

Barcelona's director of institutional and sporting relations Guillermo Amor admitted last week that there were no financial issues blocking a move for Thiago this summer.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

He said: "Thiago left because he sold himself, he left money and if Barça signed him this would not be the problem."





Bayern Munich have also signalled their openness to parting ways with Arturo Vidal, Juan Bernat and Jerome Boateng this summer as they look to overhaul their squad under new manager Niko Kovač.