​Marc-Andre ter Stegen Encourages Barcelona to Re-Sign Bayern Outcast Thiago This Summer

By 90Min
June 14, 2018

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the latest Barcelona player to throw his weight behind the Catalan giants bringing former midfielder Thiago Alcantara back to the club this summer. 


Bayern Munich are understood to have informed Thiago that he can leave the Allianz Arena this summer should an acceptable offer be received, leading to increased speculation over a possible return to Barcelona as the Spanish giants remain in the hunt for a direct replacement for Andres Iniesta. 

Lars Baron/GettyImages

The 27-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular in Bayern's starting eleven since joining the Bundesliga outfit in 2013 after being plagued by injury, limiting him to just 67 league starts.


However, having spent six-years with the Blaugrana Thiago is well versed with the spirit and style required at the club, and the Camp Nou stopper was an advocate for his return - despite joining Barcelona a year after the midfielder's exit.  

“I would like to have Thiago at Barca," Ter Stegen told Sport Bild

"His playing style suits us and from our viewpoint he is an interesting player.

"Thiago is a special type of player. He definitely would offer us different possibilities. If a transfer happened, it would be brilliant both for him and for us.”

Barcelona's director of institutional and sporting relations Guillermo Amor admitted last week that there were no financial issues blocking a move for Thiago this summer.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

He said: "Thiago left because he sold himself, he left money and if Barça signed him this would not be the problem."


Bayern Munich have also signalled their openness to parting ways with Arturo Vidal, Juan Bernat and Jerome Boateng this summer as they look to overhaul their squad under new manager Niko Kovač. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)