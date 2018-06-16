Sky Sports Reporter Claims Liverpool Haven't Bid for Roma Keeper Alisson Amid Rumours of £57m Offer

By 90Min
June 16, 2018

Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor has branded the rumours surrounding Liverpool and AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker "nonsense," with various sources claiming that the Champions League finalists made a hefty offer for the talented stopper.


Certain reports indicate that the Reds have tabled a £57m bid as they look to make an upgrade on their goalkeeping department this summer. But according to O'Connor, no approach has been made as Liverpool consider it pointless due to Roma wanting around £80m for their player.

“They were interested in Alisson. It's someone they've looked at along with a whole load of options in that goalkeeper role," the reporter said on the Transfer Talk podcast earlier this week (H/T the Daily Star).


“What we hear is that Roma want £80m for him and there are rumours valued him at less than £60m. There was talk of a bid going in for £57m but I'm told that's nonsense.

“My understanding now is that they won't try and sign him, Roma's valuation is too high but on top of that there's a feeling at Anfield that Alisson is already going to Madrid.

“Liverpool don't see any need to go in for him. It's not going to happen so why bother? It's pretty much cold.”

Real Madrid have also been reported as being close to signing the Brazilian glovesman, but they aren't keen on paying such a hefty sum either, with president Florentino Perez declaring Liverpool can have him for that kind of money.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

“Alisson to Real Madrid for €78M in Spanish press today?” the Madrid chief exclaimed. “For this price, Liverpool can buy him.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)