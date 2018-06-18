Bologna Full Back Adam Masina on the Verge of Signing for Watford Following Successful Medical

By 90Min
June 18, 2018

Bologna defender Adam Masina is reportedly on the brink of joining Premier League side  Watford, after completing a medical ahead of what should be a £3.5m move.

That is according to Sky Sports, who report that Masina - also a target for Merseyside Blues Everton - has been agreed over by the two sides.

The Hornets have also agreed personal terms with the Italian left back, who should become their second defensive signing of the summer. 

The English side signed Marc Navarro from Espanyol on a five-year deal earlier on, while Gerard Deulofeu has also made his stay at Vicarage Road permanent after spending last season there on loan.

The attacker also committed to a five year term with Watford, who have paid Barcelona an initial £11.5m sum for the former Everton winger's services.

Masina, meanwhile, has spent all of his career with Bologna - barring a loan move to Giacomense - kicking off as a youth player in 2001. 

He is also part of the Italian Under-21 squad, but is yet to be called up to the senior side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)