Sky Sports Reporter Claims Arsenal Defender Is Not Wanted By New Gunners Boss Unai Emery

German defender Shkodran Mustafi could potentially be on his way out of Arsenal, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The 26-year old centre-back has been at the London club for two seasons, making 75 appearances in all competitions - however, the arrival of new manager Unai Emery has left his position at the club in question.

He is expected to be one of the first big names to leave the club this summer, with Dharmesh Sheth telling the channel's 'Transfer Talk' podcast, via the Sport Review, that this isn't the first time the club has been tempted to sell Mustafi,

"He [Mustafi] was rumoured to be leaving in the last couple of seasons.

"He has come in for some criticism from certain quarters amongst the Arsenal. Could he be the one to miss out? Expect departures as well as arrivals."

The player's poor season at Arsenal, coupled with the club's disappointing sixth place finish, meant that he wasn't picked to travel with the German national team to this summer's World Cup.

Mustafi is not the only player at the Emirates who may be feeling unwanted by Emery during this transfer window, as midfielder Jack Wilshere confirmed that he will be leaving the club after talks with the new manager.

The Spanish manager has outlined his transfer intentions for this season, having already signed German goalkeeper Bernd Leno, and soon could be set to complete the signing of young Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira.

The new manager will be hoping to make big changes to the club, as he aims to lead the Gunners back into the top four.