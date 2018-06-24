Sky Sports Reporter Tips Liverpool to Sell Player Now Before Losing Him for Nothing Next Season

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes Liverpool are looking to sell midfielder Lazar Markovic this summer, as the 24-year-old enters the final year of his contract.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast, Sheth said: “I looked into this. He has one year left on his contract. Liverpool will have to sell or lose him for nothing next season. It is obvious he isn’t part of Klopp’s plans.”

Matt Roberts/GettyImages

Markovic was signed by Brendan Rodgers in 2014 for around £20m after impressing for Benfica in Portugal. Initially, Markovic was a member of the first team squad at Liverpool, making 34 appearances in all competitions. However, he only managed three goals and one assist all year.

The 24-year-old was shown a straight red card in a Champions League tie against Basel during this season, as his side drew 1-1 and fell into the Europa League. He struggled to show any consistent form, and was subsequently loaned out to Fenerbahce in Turkey for the following season.

Unfortunately for Markovic, he was unable to rediscover his form from his time at Benfica, and the loan was eventually cut short as a result of a hamstring injury. When he returned to fitness, he was against sent on loan, this time to Sporting CP. Liverpool cancelled his loan in January and instead loaned him to fellow Premier League Hull City.

His time in Hull was again disappointing, and his next loan spell with Belgian side Anderlecht was equally as frustrating. Upon his arrival in Belgian, it was reported that he would have to miss six weeks of matches as a result of his abysmal physical condition.

He made eight appearances all season, scoring once and assisting another goal, enduring his fourth consecutive disappointing loan spell.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

As he enters the final year of the contract, Liverpool will surely be looking to recover as much of their initial £20m spend as possible, before Markovic is able to leave for free next summer.