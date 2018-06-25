Sergio Agüero Set to Be Dropped By Jorge Sampaoli for Crucial Final World Cup Group Stage Game

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

Manchester City striker Sergio Agüero looks set to be dropped from the Argentina side as they prepare to face Nigeria in their final World Cup group game on Tuesday.

According to the Daily Mail, the striker - who has had an underwhelming start to his World Cup campaign - will be sacrificed as Argentina switch to a 4-3-3 formation on their players' request.

Argentina players reported demanded talks with their manager and other officials after their embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Croatia last week. During said talks, the players reportedly told Sampaoli that they had lost faith in his tactics.

The players' frustrations are understandable, with the South American country facing their first group stage exit from a World Cup since 2002. 

Such frustrations have been taken into account by the Argentine FA and, while Sampaoli will not leave his job immediately, it is reported that he will be dismissed from the post once Argentina's World Cup campaign draws to a close.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Argentina are set to switch to a 4-3-3 on Tuesday in order to best accommodate their star man Lionel Messi, who has endured a poor World Cup so far.

The Barcelona star missed a penalty in Argentina's opening game against Iceland, and did not get into the game at all in the embarrassing Croatia defeat.

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages

Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr has already shown he is confident that his side can pick up a result in their final group game against Argentina, as they look to cause an upset and dump the South Americans out of the World Cup.

