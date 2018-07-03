Steven Gerrard Issued Warning By Former Liverpool Boss Brendan Rodgers After Rangers Appointment

Brendan Rodgers has issued a strong warning to his former Liverpool colleague Steven Gerrard about the new life he faces in football management.





The Celtic boss told Gerrard he is 'entering a different sport' after joining Glasgow rivals Rangers earlier this summer.





The former Reds boss acknowledged the significance of the way Gerrard was able to deal with pressure during his time captaining his hometown club and believes that it will help him in his new high-pressure role.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

He said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo: “It is when you have been in and around that pressure, in that environment, then it certainly helps when you go into another pressure situation. That is what can prepare you.

“But Stevie has got experience in terms of leadership and leading the team, so that will stand him in good stead, like you’ve seen with other captains who have gone into management positions."

Perhaps engaging in some pre season mind games, Rodgers hinted at Gerrard's inexperience as a coach.

He added: “And of course, if it’s your first job then of course it adds a little bit more to it. But that is why you make the steps into management. You have to take a step somewhere and he has decided to make that step at Rangers.

“Wherever you go as a first-time manager, it is always a test, and of course he’s gone to a big club at Rangers, so that will be a test, but I’m sure it’s one he will enjoy.

“As a player you are always looking after yourself and making sure that everything was okay. But as a manager you have to look after everything."

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The Celtic manager Rodgers also acknowledged the significance of Gerrard bringing a number of former Liverpool colleagues with him to his new role in the Scottish Premiership.





He said :“Plus, he’s got his staff around him that he knows well, so he’ll be looking to do well.”





The Liverpool icon has drafted in the significant expertise of former teammate Gary McAllister and coaching colleague Michael Beale for his Glasgow revolution, as well as signing full back Jon Flanagan and Liverpool Under-23 player Ovie Ejaria on loan for the upcoming season.