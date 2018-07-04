Werder Bremen Confirm the Arrival Of German Youngster Jan-Niklas Beste From Borussia Dortmund

Werder Bremen have confirmed the arrival of former Borussia Dortmund left back Jan-Niklas Beste. The 19-year-old spent four seasons at Signal Iduna Park, and looks set to continue his development with Bremen following his arrival.

Capped at youth level for Germany, Beste is capable of filling in as an inverted right back, but is most comfortable on the left side of the pitch - most naturally at full back.

He's yet to make his senior debut, and is certainly one for the future when it comes to transfers, but his new club will be determined to get the best out of their new man, and he himself will be desperate to steak his claim in the top flight of Germany.

Speaking of Bremen's latest acquisition, managing director Frank Baumann spoke of his excitement at Beste's arrival.

"Jan-Niklas is a perspective player who can play all positions on the left side," Baumann began, via the club's official website.

"He is currently recovering from a knee injury. After his rehabilitation phase, he will occasionally train with the pros at certain points, but this season will probably be used more in the Under-23."

Beste himself also seems keen to crack on at his new home, especially at a club as prestigious as Bremen.

"Werder is a great traditional club, where I would like to take the next step in my career."

Adam Nurkiewicz/GettyImages

Beste will now be looking to join his new teammates in pre-season. The club will begin their preparations for the new Bundesliga campaign, and face their first friendly on 15th July against Pribram.