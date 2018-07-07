It's been over two decades since either England or Sweden reached the World Cup semifinals, but that skid will end for one of them on Saturday.

The two nations meet in Samara with a ticket to the final four on the line. England, riding the high of winning a penalty kick shootout at the World Cup for the first time after besting Colombia in the round of 16, boasts Golden Boot leader Harry Kane, and it'll be hoping he can add to his tally against a stingy Swedish defense and carry the Three Lions to a first semifinal since 1990.

Sweden, meanwhile, is without starting right back Mikael Lustig, who is out due to yellow card accumulation, but the Swedes have kept clean sheets in three of their four matches in Russia and set out to make it a fifth in order to seal a semifinal return for the first time since 1994.

The winner will play either Russia or Croatia in the semifinals.

This match was never expected to be a track meet, and it started out slowly, with each possessing patiently and seeking a defense-splitting pass, but finding little success in breaking through the rearguard. England looked particularly sluggish, and with Gareth Southgate starting the same XI that started against Colombia, there could be some weary legs among the Three Lions.

England's first half-chance came in the seventh minute off a turnover forced by Dele Alli. He took the ball off Lustig's replacement, Emil Krafth, and tried to lead Kane in on goal, only for goalkeeper Robin Olsen to race off his line and claim the ball.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Here are the rosters for both sides:

SWEDEN

Goalkeepers: Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea), Robin Olsen (FC Copenhagen)

Defenders: Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen), Andreas Granqvist (Krasnodar), Filip Helander (Bologna), Pontus Jansson (Leeds), Emil Krafth (Bologna), Mikael Lustig (Celtic), Victor Lindelof (Manchester United), Martin Olsson (Swansea)

Midfielders: Viktor Claesson (Krasnodar), Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse), Albin Ekdal (Hamburger SV), Emil Forsberg (Leipzig), Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa), Sebastian Larsson (Hull City), Marcus Rohden (FC Crotone), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders)

Forwards: Marcus Berg (Al Ain), John Guidetti (Alaves), Isaac Kiese Thelin (Waasland-Beveren), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse)

Manager: Janne Andersson

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Ashley Young (Manchester United), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Phil Jones (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

Manager: Gareth Southgate