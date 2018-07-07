Wolves Confirm Goalkeeper Will Norris Has Signed New 3-Year Deal at Molineux

By 90Min
July 07, 2018

Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed that goalkeeper Will Norris has signed a new three-year deal with the club following their promotion to the Premier League.


The 24-year-old, along with John and Jack Ruddy, will be vying for the club's 'backup goalkeeper' tag next season following the arrival of Euro 2016 winner, Rui Patrício.

Norris latest deal will see him tied to the club until 2021 - a one-year extension to the contract he signed after leaving Cambridge United last summer.


"It’s nice to have the club show so much faith in me and it’s really pleasing to sort my future out so early on," Norris told Wolves' official website. "It was really nice to have that chat and get it sorted before the season starts.

“It reinforces the confidence the football club have in me, it’s a huge compliment. It’s been a fantastic year for the football club, I’d have loved to have played a bigger part than I did but the part I did play, I am extremely happy with. It was a positive year for everyone involved.


“We can’t underestimate the level of the opposition that we will be coming up against next year. We faced a couple in cups last year but the Premier League is a completely different beast.


“I know for a fact that no one here is underestimating the size of the challenge ahead.”

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

Norris only made seven appearances during his maiden campaign at Molineux, but the Englishman impressed by keeping five clean sheets, including in a cup win over Southampton and their penalty shootout defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

