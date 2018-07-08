Barcelona Unable to Unveil New Signing Arthur Due to Visa Issue Delaying His Arrival

Barcelona will be unable to unveil their new signing Arthur as the Brazilian is currently dealing with an issue with his visa, delaying his arrival in Spain.

Barcelona recently announced that they have completed a deal with Gremio for the Brazilian and that he will join the Catalan giants this month. The 21-year-old confirmed that he would be leaving Gremio in an emotional press conference on Friday, despite the fact that he was initially set to join Barcelona next January.

Instead, the deal was pushed forward for a number of reasons including Andres Iniesta's surprise departure and Yerry Mina's inability to nail down a place in the starting XI at the Nou Camp.

However, Arthur's arrival at Barcelona has now been delayed as he is currently trying to solve an issue with his visa. According to journalist Gerard Romero, Arthur is now expected to be arriving in Spain on either Tuesday or Wednesday - later than initially planned.

Gremio's director of football Andre Zanotta recently outlined the details of the situation and reinforced the fact that the deal had in fact been finalised, but he initially predicted that Arthur would arrive in Spain much sooner.


"Gremio and Barcelona are closing the sale of Arthur to Barcelona. We still need to sort out some small, minor details," he said (via Sport).

"Arthur will travel to Barcelona this weekend. He's here today in order to say his goodbyes to Gremio."

The delay is unlikely to have jeopardised the deal in any way and Arthur is still expected to be an official Barcelona player by the end of the week. He will be set to join up with the Barcelona players who did not feature at this year's World Cup ahead of their pre-season preparations.

