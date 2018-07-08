Brazilian Club Corinthians Confirm Deal to Sell Defender to West Ham With Medical Pending

Brazilian outfit Corinthians have announced that they have agreed a deal to sell defender Fabián Balbuena to West Ham United.

A statement on their official website explains that they have 'received a proposal' from West Ham and that they have given the defender permission to undergo a medical.

The move marks another impressive piece of recruitment for the Hammers, having already snapped up defender Ryan Fredericks and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from Fulham and Swansea City respectively.

The club have also bolstered their defensive ranks with the £20m signing of 21-year-old centre back Issa Diop from French side Toulouse, and he now looks set to have a new defensive partner.

In an official statement on their club website, Corinthians say: “The Sport Club Corinthians Paulista informs that it received a proposal from West Ham United, of England, by the athlete Fabián Balbuena.

“The amount offered was the same as the fine required by the other party in the contract renewal, signed two months ago. The defender is already cleared for medical examinations for transfer to the London club.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

"Balbuena played 136 games for Timão, having scored 11 goals in this three-year history of Corinthians. In the period, Balbuena won three titles with the shirt alvinegra, the bicampeonato paulista 2017/2018 and the title of the Brazilian Championship in 2017.

“The board thanks the services provided in this time of home and wishes luck in the new journey.”

Meanwhile, West Ham are also set to confirm the singing of former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere next week. The move could be completed by Tuesday, with Wilshere having already passed a medical ahead of his move across London.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The 26-year-old has agreed a three-year deal worth £15m, and will arrive on a free transfer having left Arsenal when his contract expired at the end of June.