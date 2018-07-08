FA Optimistic Gareth Southgate Will be England's Manager at Euro 2020 Despite Potential Club Offers

July 08, 2018

The FA are confident that England manager Gareth Southgate will be guiding the Three Lions from the touchline at Euro 2020, despite potential job offers from top-flight clubs following his convincing run at the World Cup.

Since his appointment in September 2016, Southgate has formulated a solid blueprint for the English national team and has built up a strong relationship with his young squad. These preconditions led England bosses to believe that the 47-year-old coach will want to complete the refurbishment of the English first team which he has been carrying out over the last couple of years.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the FA is likely to extend Southgate's contract until Qatar 2022, assuming that he gets the Three Lions to Euro 2020.

In order to desist the former Middlesbrough coach from the temptations of a potential top-club offer and to secure his tactical and strategic skills after Russia, the FA are looking to improve Southgate's £1.8m a year contract

FA technical director Dan Ashworth is also very likely to arouse interest in the football world, considering the accurate planning of the recent Under-20 and Under-19 World Cup campaigns which saw England triumph in both competitions. Whilst the FA are hoping to keep hold of Southgate, the Federation is confident that the blueprint inherited from Ashworth will survive his potential departure. 

The way in which Southgate has managed and led his team in the tournament will be considered by the FA as significant progress compared to the recent World Cup disappointments. 

Not only is the Federation hoping that he can reach the final with the men's first team but that he can also help Phil Neville and his women's national squad book a ticket for next year's World Cup in France, clinching the qualification in next month's match against Wales.

