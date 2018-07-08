Manchester United Prepare £35m Bid for PSV Star Following Impressive World Cup Displays

By 90Min
July 08, 2018

Manchester United could be set to add to their options in attack this summer with the acquisition of PSV Eindhoven attacker Hirving Loazano.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, United have raced ahead of the competition in negotiations for the 22-year-old and are already preparing a £35m bid, having been impressed by his performances for Mexico in this summer's World Cup.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

A number of big clubs from around Europe, including Arsenal and Barcelona, have been linked with a move for Lozano in recent weeks as the young forward has gone from a relative unknown to one of the hottest young talents in world football as a result of his displays in Russia.

Lozano was one of the standout players in a World Cup campaign which saw El Tri reach the knockout stages of the competition, scoring the only goal in his side's shock 1-0 victory over Germany in their opening match before setting up another in the 2-1 win over South Korea.

The forward also enjoyed an impressive 2017/18 season in the Netherlands, having signed for PSV from Pachuca only last summer. Lozano scored 19 times in 34 appearances for the club as PSV stormed to the Eredivisie title. However, the player did also receive two red cards.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Manchester United finished second in the Premier League last season and manager Jose Mourinho will be keen to add to his squad in the hope that he can find the missing piece and bring the title back to Old Trafford next season. 

The club already have extensive options in attack but could be set to lose French forward Anthony Martial, who has been heavily linked with a move away.

