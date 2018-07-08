'My Love for Him Was Back': Liverpool Fans Gush About £120k-a-Week Ace After Win v Chester

After Daniel Sturridge's performance during Liverpool's recent 7-0 friendly win over Chester, Reds fans have been taking to social media to laud the 28-year-old.

The £120k-a-week striker scored twice in an emphatic win for the Premier League side in their first pre-season friendly of the season.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

After struggling with injuries in recent years at Liverpool, the forward's impressive 45-minute showing against their local opposition certainly caught the eye and attention of a number of Liverpool supporters.

Many were keen to hope the player managed to avoid injury issues this season, believing he could have a prominent role within the Anfield club's upcoming season, while others simply professed their rekindled love for the talented player.

All my love for him was back during those 45. Think he has been back in the US working with that fitness coach again. Looked sharp and strong — Sten (@stensolli) July 7, 2018

However, despite impressing and collecting a two-goal haul in just a single half of football, it should be remembered that Sturridge's fine form came in an early pre-season friendly, against National League North opposition.

Sturridge has muddled with my emotions.



Something magical happened, after that high-five with Naby. Benjamin Button, stuff. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) July 7, 2018

It remains to be seen how the striker performs against tougher opposition - though on merit of the performance against Chester, he will now certainly be vying for a place in Klopp's plans going forwards.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Since joining Liverpool in 2013, Sturridge has made 98 Premier League appearances, with an impressive return of 48 goals.





However, recent seasons have been a struggle for him - with poor form and injuries hampering his playing time.

Really miss Studge when he is in top form — YCLee (@YCLee18122001) July 7, 2018

Last season, he joined West Brom on loan in the January transfer window, but managed just six league appearances and failed to score.

Whilst at the West Midlands club, in just his third appearance he suffered a hamstring injury after just three minutes that ruled him out for the majority of the season.

Hope the lad can have a full season this year or he has to go — Dustin [P16] 🇨🇦 (@PhantomDust916) July 7, 2018

West Brom were relegated at the end of the Premier League season - finishing bottom of the table - despite a late resurgence in form.