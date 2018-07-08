‘Put a £30-£40m Bid in!’ Liverpool Fans Want 25-Year-Old Defender Signed After World Cup Heroics

By 90Min
July 08, 2018

Liverpool fans have implored their club on social media to make a move for Leicester City's Harry Maguire, after the defender's heroics for England at the World Cup.

The 25-year-old headed home the opening goal against Sweden in England's quarter-final, and has been a solid figure at the back for the Three Lions in Russia.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Maguire joined current club Leicester City in the summer of 2017 from Hull City in a deal believed to have been worth £17m.

The former Sheffield United star featured in every one of the Foxes' 38 Premier League games this season, scoring two goals during that time.

Maguire won Leicester's player of the season award last season too.

Now, after his impressive performances with England, Liverpool fans have called on their club to bring the defender to Merseyside this summer.

A number of fans suggested Maguire could be the perfect defensive partner for Virgil Van Dijk in the Liverpool defence.

While talk over Maguire currently remains limited to fans, it remains to be seen if manager Jurgen Klopp will want to look for defensive improvements this summer.

Reds fans have often been left frustrated at the lack of a quality centre back partner for Van Dijk, with many seeing Dejan Lovren as too unreliable - with the Croatian defender having been prone to making costly mistakes in recent seasons.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Liverpool have Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan as other centre back options, but England's Harry Maguire would be seen as a vast improvement on those should Liverpool listen to their fans' demands and make a move.

