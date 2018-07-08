Southampton Forward Guido Carrillo Joins La Liga Club CD Leganes on Season-Long Loan

By 90Min
July 08, 2018

Southampton have confirmed that Argentinian striker Guido Carrillo has left the club to join Spanish side CD Leganes on loan for next season.

The Saints announced the news on their official website, wishing the 27-year-old good luck in Spain.

Carrillo only joined the club in January as Southampton paid around £19m to sign the striker from French side Monaco. However, his brief spell in England was not as successful as either party would have hoped, as Carrillo failed to find the back of the net in any of his ten appearances for the club.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Carrillo started his career at Argentinian side Estudiantes and found himself the subject of several transfer rumours. The likes of Benfica and Inter Milan were reportedly interested in signing Carrillo, but it was Monaco who won the race for his signature.

21 goals in 95 appearances in France was clearly enough to impress Southampton's former manager Mauricio Pellegrino, and Carrillo was brought to the Premier League. Pellegrino was sacked in March of this year after a dismal run of one victory in 17 matches saw his team involved in a relegation battle.

After three months without a job, Pellegrino joined CD Leganes. His move for Carrillo clearly highlights the faith that the manager has in Carrillo.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

The Spanish side scored the third fewest goals in La Liga last season, finding the back of the net just 34 times in 38 games. They avoided relegation by 14 points, but were only one place outside of the relegation zone.

Whilst their season was not the most memorable one, they did make history as they reached the semi finals of the Copa del Rey at the expense of Spanish giants Real Madrid. Leganes trailed 1-0 as they came into the second leg of the tie, but a fantastic performance saw the club win 2-1 at the Bernabeu to advance on away goals.

