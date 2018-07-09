Bayer Leverkusen Defender Tells Club He Wants to Leave as Inter Switch Beckons

By 90Min
July 09, 2018

Bayer Leverkusen defender Benjamin Henrichs has told his club he wishes to leave this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Italian news outlet Football Italia claim the 21-year-old has organised a meeting with the club's hierarchy, where he will formally request a transfer away from the club.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Inter have been strongly linked with a move for the young right-back, who is capable of playing anywhere across the back line.

A product of Bayer Leverkusen's youth setup, Henrichs has enjoyed a meteoric rise to success since signing his first professional contract in 2015. 

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Just a year after making his senior football debut, the full-back was handed his first call-up to the German national side by manager Joachim Loew, making his debut in an 8-0 win over San Marino and going on to make three appearances for his country to date.

Henrich's age and talent, not to mention the fact that he still has four years left to run on his current deal, could make him a fairly expensive acquisition for any club who wishes to buy him.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

With Leverkusen finishing fifth in the Bundesliga last season, it is understandable that Henrichs might be lured away by another club. Inter qualified for the Champions League by the skin of their teeth after pipping Lazio to fourth place in Serie A on the final day of the season, making them a viable prospect for the defender.

However, the fee could prove a sticking point for the Nerazzurri as they have been unable to complete deals for players already this summer due to a lack of funds, including last season's loanee Joao Cancelo who was subsequently snapped up by Juventus.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)