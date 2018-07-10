Bournemouth Announce New Long-Term Contracts for Pair of Teenage Goalkeepers

By 90Min
July 10, 2018

Bournemouth goalkeepers Mark Travers and Will Dennis have both committed their futures to their futures to the club after signing a new long-term contracts with the Cherries that will keep him at the Vitality Stadium for the next few years.

Bournemouth haven't specified the length of Travers' new deal, but the 19-year-old insisted that he was pleased to have signed and is optimistic about the future.

"I've really enjoyed my time here and to get the new deal is great for me and my family, I'm really looking forward to it," he told AFCB.co.uk.

"I want to have a few more successful loan periods, keep training hard in front of the first-team manager, keep improving as a player and working hard in the gym off the pitch to improve my strength," the teenager added.

"As the time progresses I'll try and get ready for the highest place to play."

Celebrating his 18th birthday today, Dennis only signed his first professional contract with the club a few months ago and was a regular at Under-18 and Under-21 level last season. His new deal will run for the next three seasons until 2021.

Dennis has trained with the first team squad in recent months and was even part of the travelling squad for the momentous 3-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in late January.

Adam Federici and Ryan Allsop have both left the club this summer for Stoke and Wycombe respectively, meaning that Travers or Dennis could have the opportunity to become third choice stopper for manager Eddie Howe behind Asmir Begovic and Artur Boruc.

