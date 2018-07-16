Swiss Striker Agrees to Newcastle United Switch as Club Looks to Bolster Youth System

July 16, 2018

Newcastle United have reached an agreement with teenage striker Yannick Toure ahead of a move this summer, according to reports.

The 17-year-old forward looks set to link up with the club's youth squads before the new season gets underway, and an announcement is expected soon after the striker left Swiss side BSC Young Boys.

The Switzerland U17 international is one of the hottest prospects in the Raiffeisen Super League. Toure scored 23 goals in as many appearances at U-18 level last season, whilst also scoring seven times for the club's U-21 side.

Born in Dakar, Senegal, the young forward has been rising through the ranks at Young Boys since 2011. Prior to his move to Bern, Toure spent one year developing with SC Burgdorf - a team currently way down the footballing ladder in Switzerland.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

ArsenalJuventus and RB Salzburg are all believed to have been scouting Toure at times over the last year. However, a report from Chronicle Live reveals that the youngster has already agreed on terms with Newcastle.


It is understood that although no official announcement has been made, Toure has already travelled to the city to get more familiar with his surroundings ahead of the move.

Interestingly, the website transfermarkt already lists Toure as a Newcastle player, having completed a free transfer from Young Boys. However, the Magpies will be made to pay compensation for the move as the striker never signed a pro-contract with the Swiss club.

