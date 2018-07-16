Thierry Henry Announces Decision to Quit Sky Sports to Find Managerial Role

Former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry has announced that he will be vacating his role as a Sky Sports pundit in order to focus his full attention on coaching.

The Frenchman is also the assistant coach for the Belgium national side and works under Roberto Martinez. Having helped the Red Devils achieve a third place finish in this year's World Cup, Henry has seemingly found extra motivation in playing such an active role in a huge tournament and is now aiming to concentrate on working as a football coach.

"Over the last 4 years I have had some extremely rewarding coaching experiences in football. These experiences have only made me more determined to fulfil my long term ambition to become a football manager," the French legend tweeted on Monday.

"It is with sadness, therefore, that I have decided that I must leave Sky Sports to enable me to spend more time on the pitch and concentrate on my journey to achieving that goal.

"I would like to thank everyone at Sky for making me feel so welcome and at ease throughout my time with them and I wish them all the best for the future. Great memories."

Henry has been a member of the Belgium setup since 2016. He leaves Sky after three years of delivering expert analysis, having taken up his role there a year prior to joining Martinez's coaching staff.