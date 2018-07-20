N'Golo Kanté Helped France to World Cup Glory Despite Death of His Brother Before Tournament

By 90Min
July 20, 2018

The sensational World Cup performances of Chelsea and France star N'Golo Kanté have been put into even greater perspective, as news has broken that his older brother passed away shortly before the tournament.

Kanté was a key player throughout the tournament for Chelsea, but will have been sad that his older brother, Niama, was not there to watch him lift the trophy in Moscow.

According to sports.orange.fr, Niama suffered a heart attack and passed away a few weeks before the tournament. However, N'Golo managed to soldier on through the competition by leaning on the support of his strong family.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The Chelsea midfielder is from a family of four brothers and four sisters, and has overcome personal loss before - losing his father when he was just 11 years old. Two close family members who would certainly have been proud to see him lift the World Cup trophy - the greatest honour in world football.

The French team and supporters dedicated a song to Kanté during the tournament celebrations.

Kanté, a quiet and shy character off the pitch, has had a whirlwind few years, with his career devleoping faster than anybody could have expected.

In 2013, he was competing in the third tier of French football. Since joining Leicester in 2015, the midfielder has won the Premier League with Leicester, helped France to the final of the Euros, won the Premier League with Chelsea, lifts the FA Cup and then completes the season with an emphatic World Cup victory.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)