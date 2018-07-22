Tottenham Target Staying With Current Club Until January Despite Impressive World Cup

By 90Min
July 22, 2018

Boca Juniors midfielder Wilmar Barrios will stay with his current club until January.

The Colombian World Cup star caught the eye of several clubs with his performances in Russia this summer, with rumours strongly linking him with a move to Premier League side Tottenham.

Colombian sports journalist Diego Rueda confirmed the news on Twitter, as he wrote that he 24-year-old will stay with Boca Juniors until January after his representatives agreed a new and improved contract with the club.

"Wilmar Barrios will stay in Boca Juniors until December with a salary increase. His contract with the Argentine team is for three years, but the leaders promised to sell him to Europe in January 2019," Rueda wrote.

Boca Juniors' desire to keep Barrios for as long as possible comes as no surprise. He was part of the side that helped them win the 2016-17 Argentine Primera División and looked fantastic throughout his displays for Colombia at the World Cup, despite his controversially aggressive style of play.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Further detail from TNT Sports claims that Barrios' new contract contains a $24m release clause, and they quote Barrios' agent as saying: "Wilmar stays in Boca until January."

Before these fresh contract talks, Barrios said that he was 'focused' on working hard to help Boca Juniors, although refused to rule out the possibility of a move away from the club.

''It is possible that an offer will come in and our president, Daniel Angelici, has been clear; if something comes in, he will study it with the idea that I would leave after Libertadores," he said.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

''Right now I am focused on Boca, in working and helping the team for what is coming up. After that, we will see what happens. I will have to meet with my agent and with the President.''

