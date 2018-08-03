Sampdoria supporters woke up on Friday morning to the announcement that their club had completed the signing of Ronaldo.

The Ronaldo in question is Ronaldo Vieira, one of the best-named footballers in world football. He joins from Leeds United after three years at Elland Road.

Sampdoria took advantage of their new signing's amazing name to tease their fans on Twitter with the announcement, although you'd have to be pretty dense to think that I Blucerchiati had actually signed his Portuguese namesake.

Ronaldo Vieira was actually named after the Brazilian Ronaldo, and his twin brother was named Romario Vieira after another Brazilian legend. The two siblings have been together at Leeds since 2016.

They were born in Bissau and raised in Portugal before Ronaldo Vieira moved to England in 2011 in search of his big break into football. It was four years before he was picked up by Leeds' Academy.

He owes Leeds a lot but after 68 appearances he has decided to move on to pastures new, sharing a heartfelt message to supporters before he left.

"Sometimes things are out of your control. But then you have to take those opportunities and give it your everything the same way as I have always done," he wrote.





"The fans have been unbelievable. I have received many positive messages over the past couple of days and just want to say thank you for your support, it has been amazing home and away.

"You are the best fans in the world."

He will join up with Marco Giampaolo's squad immediately and will hope to be involved when Sampdoria begin their Serie A campaign against Fiorentina on August 19.