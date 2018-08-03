'Shut Up!' Ex-Sky Sports Anchor Defends Mike Ashley as He Launches Shocking Attack on Rafa Benitez

Former Sky Sports anchor Richard Keys has ordered Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez to "shut up".

This comes in the wake of the Spanish coach admitting he was worried over the club's chances of competing in the Premier League next season.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

“When things are not going well off the pitch you can see a reflection on the pitch,” the manager said after watching his team lose 4-0 to Braga in a friendly match on Wednesday.





Asked if he was referring to the club's recruitment during the summer, he replied: “Everything – I’m really worried.”

With the current transfer window heading into its final day rather quickly, the manager is still hoping to sign four more players, especially a striker, with West Brom's Salomon Rondon thought to be the main target.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

“The fans have to be concerned, we are concerned," Benitez lamented. "I’m really worried.”

Keys, though, isn't having any of it and has launched a shocking attack at Benitez, while defending owner Mike Ashley.

"Shut up Rafa – or walk – which is your right," he tweeted on Friday morning. "The club will survive you. Mike Ashley isn’t going to change for you. He was right last season – you had more than enough."

This isn't the first time Keys has lashed out at the Newcastle manager.

The 61-year-old, who now works as a beIN Sports presenter after being forced to resign from Sky for leaked sexist comments, doesn't appear to have the tiniest bit of sympathy for Benitez and is making no secret of it.