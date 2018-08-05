Julen Lopetegui Dismisses Inter's Chances of Signing Luka Modric & Admits He Will Continue in Madrid

By 90Min
August 05, 2018

Internazionale coach Luciano Spalletti and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui have commented on the future of Los Blancos midfielder Luka Modric amid interest from I Nerazzurri. 

Spalleti admitted that Inter are 'doing what they can' to secure the Croatian's signature, but Lopetegui has 'no doubts' that Modric will continue to be a Madrid player.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Speaking after Inter's 1-0 win over Lyon in the International Champions Cup, Spalletti said (via Marca): "The club is doing what they can to bring it about [signing Modric].

"I am dreaming of it like all the Inter fans, he would be fundamental for any team including ours. We are ready for whatever happens.

"Still there are days to go during the transfer window and I hope something happens."

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Such optimism may be flawed as Real president Florentino Perez stated last week that he would not consider selling Modric for anything less than a whopping €750m - equal to his release clause in his contract. 


However, Modric is now expected to meet with Perez this week to discuss his future at the club, and Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has stated that Perez will only come to his final decision over a potential sale during the decisive meeting between the pair.

Il Giornale reports (via Football Italia) that Inter are preparing an offer totalling €40m – an initial €15m loan fee, followed by the option to sign him permanently next summer for a further €25m.

For his part, Lopetegui seems unfazed about the transfer rumours surrounding the 32-year-old star.

"I talked to him after his excellent World Cup and we entrusted him to return, on the 8th, to start working to see if he can be on August 15 in the first big goal of the season," Lopetegui said, via AS.

"I told him that he is a player that I am passionate about, I love him and he knows it...He will be happy playing football, as he already was, at Real Madrid.

"Luka is a Madrid player and will continue to be, I have no doubts. We have enjoyed it and we will continue enjoying it."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)