'The Best': Sky Sports Pundit Makes Bold Claim About Liverpool Star Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool made Virgil van Dijk the most expensive defender of all time just seven months ago, but Jamie Redknapp claims that the Dutchman would be worth even more now.

The Reds paid Southampton £75m back in January but Sky Sports pundit Redknapp believes that Van Dijk has already justified - and increased - his price tag.

The former Liverpool midfielder believes that his old team are capable of challenging Manchester City for the title after addressing other areas of concern in this summer's transfer window.

"What I like about Liverpool is that they've addressed problems. He [Klopp] hasn't messed around."



Jamie Redknapp has his say on Liverpool's summer business.



"He knew he had to get a goalkeeper and he did it early. In defence, he knew he needed to strengthen and bought the best in Virgil van Dijk.

"He cost [£75m] but I reckon you could sell him for a lot more than that now. He's been brilliant for that back four, he's made everyone look better."

Liverpool's defensive frailties cost them last season but Redknapp says that is just a result of their playing style.

"Liverpool will concede goals because it's a consequence of how they play. They are so attacking and sometimes they leave gaps in the midfield and it's hard for whoever is in that area.

"But I'd rather have that type of football, that's what you want to see. I think Man City, Liverpool and Tottenham, when they're at their best, are a joy to watch. With the players they've bought in, I don't know what else they could have done.

"They always seem to buy players and Klopp turns them into stars and match winners and players that will be worth so much more than they already are."

The Reds begin their Premier League campaign at home to West Ham this Sunday.