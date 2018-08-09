Sky Sports Pundit Paul Merson Risks His Dignity Again With New Huddersfield Prediction

Huddersfield Town's unlikely survival in the Premier League last season came as a surprise to everyone - not least Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson.

Like most people, Merson expected the Terriers to sink without trace in the top flight, and he was so confident that he promised to dress up as Gonzo from the Muppets if they stayed up.

Merson was forced to swallow his pride after Huddersfield drew at Chelsea to seal their survival last term, donning the outfit during his final predictions show of the season.

The former Arsenal man hasn't made any such promises this year, but he does believe that David Wagner's team will struggle once again.

"I think it's a season too far for Huddersfield," Merson said on Sky Sports News.

"I know I said that last season, and ended up dressing up as Gonzo, but if you weigh up last season, they stayed up because they had a great start. They got virtually a quarter of their points in the first six games.

"I look at the Premier League like the tennis rankings, you get to the semi-final of Wimbledon and you move up the rankings. But then you've got to do it the next year, or you're sliding.

"You look at Huddersfield, they're not going to start how they did last year and if they don't, they're going to be relegated.

"They bought players in last season to have a go and caught everyone cold, but found it difficult as the season went on. They were writing games off for other games, which I don't mind, and without that momentum it'll be difficult."

Huddersfield began last season with victories over Crystal Palace and Newcastle, but this year they face a tougher start against Chelsea and Manchester City.