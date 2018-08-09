Sky Sports Pundit Paul Merson Risks His Dignity Again With New Huddersfield Prediction

By 90Min
August 09, 2018

Huddersfield Town's unlikely survival in the Premier League last season came as a surprise to everyone - not least Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson.

Like most people, Merson expected the Terriers to sink without trace in the top flight, and he was so confident that he promised to dress up as Gonzo from the Muppets if they stayed up.

Merson was forced to swallow his pride after Huddersfield drew at Chelsea to seal their survival last term, donning the outfit during his final predictions show of the season.

The former Arsenal man hasn't made any such promises this year, but he does believe that David Wagner's team will struggle once again.

"I think it's a season too far for Huddersfield," Merson said on Sky Sports News

"I know I said that last season, and ended up dressing up as Gonzo, but if you weigh up last season, they stayed up because they had a great start. They got virtually a quarter of their points in the first six games.

"I look at the Premier League like the tennis rankings, you get to the semi-final of Wimbledon and you move up the rankings. But then you've got to do it the next year, or you're sliding.

"You look at Huddersfield, they're not going to start how they did last year and if they don't, they're going to be relegated.

"They bought players in last season to have a go and caught everyone cold, but found it difficult as the season went on. They were writing games off for other games, which I don't mind, and without that momentum it'll be difficult."

Huddersfield began last season with victories over Crystal Palace and Newcastle, but this year they face a tougher start against Chelsea and Manchester City.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)