Sky Sports Pundit Picks Out Crystal Palace's Most Important Piece of Summer Transfer Business

By 90Min
August 10, 2018

Crystal Palace made a total of four summer signings, but Paul Merson has claimed that the biggest thing in the transfer window was keeping Wilfried Zaha. 

That's the view of the former Arsenal and Aston Villa midfielder, who has given his opinion on the business done by each Premier League club in the summer transfer window.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Palace have made four summer signings, with the deadline day arrival of Jordan Ayew on a season-long loan from Swansea City, adding to the signings of Spanish goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, and midfielders Cheikhou Kouyate from West Ham and Max Meyer on a free transfer from Bundesliga side Schalke 04.

Numerous players left the club this summer, with Yohan Cabaye and Bakary Sako leaving at the end of their contracts, while Damien Delaney, Diego Cavalieri and Chung-yong Lee were all released.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

As part of a his analysis for the Sky Sports website, the pundit gave Palace a B grade for their transfer activity, adding that he felt the summer business has been good for the Eagles.


"I thought Cheikhou Kouyate was a very good signing, but the one for them is Wilfried Zaha staying," he said.

"For me, they never won a football match when he was injured so he's a must for them. By keeping him, they stay in the Premier League again and that's what it's all about. But I do like Kouyate. I thought for £9m, that was cheap as chips."

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Zaha's performances last season showed he is still a world class talent and there had been plenty of rumours linking the 25-year-old with a move away from Selhurst Park. By keeping hold of a talisman such as Zaha, Palace fans will definitely be more optimistic about the season ahead.

