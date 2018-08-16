The Spanish Footballers Association (or Asociación de Futbolistaas Españoles) released a statement decrying the possibility of playing La Liga matches outside of Spain. This comes in response to La Liga's announcement that it has entered a 15-year partnership with Relevent, a U.S.-based sports and entertainment group.

Part of the plans include teams from the Spanish top division traveling to play regular season contests in the United States or Canada.

According to the AFE's official Twitter account, they released their statement that when translated, simply reads: "Against playing the league outside of Spain. #UnitedWeAreStronger".

"In reference to the agreement made between La Liga and the company Relevent, which includes that an official league match will be played in the United States, the AFE strongly objects," the statement says. "As per usual, La Liga has dispensed with the opinions of the players and has undertaken actions that only benefit them, regardless of the health or risks to the players, and even less the feelings of the following masses of the clubs who are being "forced" to compete in North America once a season. Faced with such manifest arbitrariness, David Aganzo, president of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE), makes his complaint public and points out that "the footballer is not a currency that can be used in businesses that only benefit third parties. United we are stronger."

No official regular-season matches or locations have been scheduled to be played in North America.

Five years ago, Relevent founded the International Champions Cup, a series of friendlies featuring several top-flight European clubs played in other countries.