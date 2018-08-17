Sky Sports Pundit Weighs in on Huddersfield's Chances Against Manchester City

Huddersfield's second season in the Premier League is beginning with a baptism of fire, as they follow up last week's game against Chelsea with a visit to Manchester City this weekend.

The Terriers achieved an improbable draw at the Etihad Stadium last season, becoming the first and only side to prevent City from scoring in a home league game all season.

But Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has claimed that Huddersfield will get taught a footballing lesson this weekend, predicting a 5-0 win for the Premier League champions.

"City have hit the ground running and Huddersfield got slaughtered by Chelsea, they were well beaten at home," Merson wrote in his weekly predictions. "This is a different kettle of fish again, I just don't see how they can contain them.

"Kevin De Bruyne is a massive miss for City, of course, but they'll still have too much for Huddersfield."

De Bruyne is likely to be sidelined for up to three months after suffering a lateral ligament injury in training this week. But Manchester City are boosted by the return of David Silva, who could make his first appearance of the season after being left out of last week's squad due to a slight injury concern.

Huddersfield have been hit with two injuries of their own. David Wagner revealed in his press conference on Friday that midfielder Jonathan Hogg is a major doubt with a hip injury.

Defender Mathias Jorgensen, who played every minute of Premier League action last season, picked up a muscle injury in training and will also miss the trip to Manchester. The last time Huddersfield didn't start a Premier League match with Jorgensen and Christopher Schindler in defence, they lost 4-0 to Bournemouth.