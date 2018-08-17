Sky Sports Pundit Weighs in on Huddersfield's Chances Against Manchester City

By 90Min
August 17, 2018

Huddersfield's second season in the Premier League is beginning with a baptism of fire, as they follow up last week's game against Chelsea with a visit to Manchester City this weekend.

The Terriers achieved an improbable draw at the Etihad Stadium last season, becoming the first and only side to prevent City from scoring in a home league game all season.

But Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has claimed that Huddersfield will get taught a footballing lesson this weekend, predicting a 5-0 win for the Premier League champions.

"City have hit the ground running and Huddersfield got slaughtered by Chelsea, they were well beaten at home," Merson wrote in his weekly predictions. "This is a different kettle of fish again, I just don't see how they can contain them.

"Kevin De Bruyne is a massive miss for City, of course, but they'll still have too much for Huddersfield."

De Bruyne is likely to be sidelined for up to three months after suffering a lateral ligament injury in training this week. But Manchester City are boosted by the return of David Silva, who could make his first appearance of the season after being left out of last week's squad due to a slight injury concern.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Huddersfield have been hit with two injuries of their own. David Wagner revealed in his press conference on Friday that midfielder Jonathan Hogg is a major doubt with a hip injury.

Defender Mathias Jorgensen, who played every minute of Premier League action last season, picked up a muscle injury in training and will also miss the trip to Manchester. The last time Huddersfield didn't start a Premier League match with Jorgensen and Christopher Schindler in defence, they lost 4-0 to Bournemouth.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)