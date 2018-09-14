PSG returns to Ligue 1 action after the international break, with the league favorite hosting Saint-Etienne on Friday.

PSG will be shorthanded for the match, which perhaps opens the door to a surprise result at the Parc des Princes. The reigning league champion will be without the suspended Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar is also being rested, with a Champions League clash vs. Liverpool on the docket next week. Edinson Cavani will lead the line for the hosts, who are a perfect 4-0-0 on the season thus far.

Saint-Etienne has yet to lose either, though it has drawn its last three matches after beating Guingamp to open the season.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.