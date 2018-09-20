Sky Sports Pundit Admits Concern for 'Frustrated' Liverpool Star After Recent Poor Performances

Sky Sports pundit Tony Cascarino says Mohamed Salah's recent poor performances have gone under the radar due to the Reds' brilliant displays.

While Liverpool have won all six games game they've played this season, most recently beating Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League at Anfield, former Republic of Ireland forward Cascarino believes the Egypt international is clearly struggling.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

“Mo Salah is having a difficult time, I think that’s clear,” the Sky pundit told talkSPORT on Thursday, as quoted by the radio’s website.





“He’s a really frustrated player at the moment, just watch his reaction after Liverpool go 3-2 up and win the game."

Salah missed a number of chances during the Tottenham victory and also gave the ball away in the build up to PSG's equaliser, before Roberto Firmino netted late on to secure a dramatic win for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Cascarino added: “You can clearly see his reaction after Firmino scores the winning goal, he throws a bottle to the ground with anger, you can clearly see that.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“It’s been a tricky last few months for Mo Salah, but it’s going under the radar slightly because Liverpool have won every game.

“Harry Kane has been in the newspapers about his form, it’s all been Harry, Harry, Harry, and yet Mo’s level of performances are clearly nowhere near last year.”

Both Salah and Kane are on two Premier League goals so far this season, although neither forward with their starts after such successful campaigns last time out.