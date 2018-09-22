West Ham Youngster Set for Spell Out Injured After Impressive Start to Under-23 Season

By 90Min
September 22, 2018

West Ham youngster Xande Silva is set to miss up to six weeks of action after picking up a hamstring injury during training with the first team.

The 21-year-old signed for the Hammers in the summer from Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes for a fee of £1.8m and has spent the start of the season playing for the Under-23s in Premier League 2.

Harriet Lander/GettyImages

He was expected to feature against Chelsea's Under-23s on Saturday but missed the clash with rumours circulating he may have been called up to the senior squad. However, according to Football.London, the youngster suffered a major hamstring injury and is set to miss up to six weeks of action.

This comes as a huge blow to Silva, who has made a lightning start to life at West Ham. He scored a hat trick in his PL2 debut against rivals Tottenham and continued his hot form scoring against both Manchester City and Arsenal in the following games.

KIM DOO-HO/GettyImages

He generated a lot of interest from different clubs towards the end of the summer transfer window with a loan deal in mind, but Manuel Pellegrini is said to be very keen on the youngster and after his impressive start to the season, the gaffer began easing him into first team training.

In that sense, the injury looks to have come at the worst possible time for all parties, but there's no doubt the youngster will be eager to get back to full fitness and work his way into the senior squad.

