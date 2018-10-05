At least another month will go by before Christian Pulisic takes to the field in a U.S. national team uniform again.

What was expected to be Pulisic's return has been pushed back, as a torn calf muscle has ruled the Borussia Dortmund star out for upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Peru. Tyler Adams, another midfield key for the young U.S., has also been ruled out through injury, U.S. Soccer announced on Friday. Philadelphia Union winger Fafa Picault has been called in as a replacement.

Pulisic has played just 89 minutes for the U.S. since it failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, those coming in a May friendly vs. Bolivia. He missed the September friendlies against Mexico and Brazil with another muscle injury, and this current one kept him from Dortmund's Champions League win over Monaco this week. He's also been ruled out of Dortmund's weekend match vs. Augsburg, though the club did not put a firm timetable on how much more action he would miss.

The 19-year-old Adams, who scored the USA's game-winning goal against Mexico, has been a fixture in the midfield under interim manager Dave Sarachan, but back spasms will keep him from taking part in this camp. He also missed the New York Red Bulls' key clash vs. Atlanta United last weekend.

In their place steps Picault, who has one previous U.S. call-up, which came under Jurgen Klinsmann. He played as a substitute in a May 2016 friendly vs. Puerto Rico on the heels of an impressive showing with St. Paul in Germany's second division. He has eight goals and four assists in helping the Union into playoff contention, a year after a seven-goal, three-assist campaign upon his arrival in MLS.

Should the 20-year-old Pulisic, U.S. Soccer's 2017 Male Athlete of the Year, recover in the coming weeks, he could be available for selection for the November friendlies in Europe against England and Italy. If not, then his U.S. absence will extend into 2019.

Here's what the USA's new-look roster will feature for the Oct. 11 match vs. Colombia and Oct. 16 showdown vs. Peru:

GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC)

DEFENDERS: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes), Antonee Robinson (Wigan Athletic), Ben Sweat (New York City FC), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Julian Green (Greuther Fürth), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Fafa Picault (Philadelphia Union), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC), Tim Weah (PSG)

FORWARDS: Andrija Novakovich (Fortuna Sittard), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Bobby Wood (Hannover 96)