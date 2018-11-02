Paris Saint-Germain & Italy Midfielder Marco Verratti Arrested for Drink Driving

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti was arrested for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol in Paris during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for PSG this season since recovering from a thigh injury, and has made ten appearances for the club in all competitions. However, he faces the possibility of a period on the sidelines as a result of this latest infraction.

News of Verratti's arrest comes from French outlet L'Equipe, who state that Verratti was stopped on a ringroad in a popular area of southern Paris. He is believed to have been more than twice the legal drink-drive limit in France, leading to Verratti being placed in a "sobering cell" until the morning, when he was eventually allowed to leave.

He will soon be called to court to learn of his punishment, and will likely be suspended from driving for an extended period of time, as well as receiving a fine.

PSG will also likely punish Verratti for his actions, meaning he could face an extended period on the sidelines if PSG wish.

These claims against Verratti are similar to those against Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who was arrested for drink driving in London in August.

Lloris was fined a total of £50,000 and was also banned from driving for 20 months after being caught driving an unnamed passenger in his Porsche whilst more than two times over the UK drink-drive limit.

PSG face Lille in their next Ligue 1 match on Friday and it remains to be seen whether Verratti will be authorised to feature in the match. Liverpool will travel to the Parc des Princes on 28 November, and PSG will be keen for Verratti to feature in the crucial Champions League clash.