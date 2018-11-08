Arsenal looks to stay perfect in the UEFA Europa League when it hosts Sporting CP at the Emirates on Thursday.

Arsenal has won each of its three group games so far, including a 1-0 win in Portugal in the reverse fixture two weeks ago. Danny Welbeck scored the 77th-minute winner, which gave Arsenal sole possession of first place in Group E. The Gunners haven't lost in their last 14 matches and have found their form under manager Unai Emery, a three-time winner of the Europa League with Sevilla.

If Sporting CP is able to snap Arsenal's unbeaten streak, it would pull level atop the group on points, making for a more dramatic run-in over the final two matches.

