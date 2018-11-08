How to Watch Arsenal vs. Sporting CP: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Arsenal vs. Sporting CP in the Europa League on Thursday, Nov. 8.

By Avi Creditor
November 08, 2018

Arsenal looks to stay perfect in the UEFA Europa League when it hosts Sporting CP at the Emirates on Thursday.

Arsenal has won each of its three group games so far, including a 1-0 win in Portugal in the reverse fixture two weeks ago. Danny Welbeck scored the 77th-minute winner, which gave Arsenal sole possession of first place in Group E. The Gunners haven't lost in their last 14 matches and have found their form under manager Unai Emery, a three-time winner of the Europa League with Sevilla.

If Sporting CP is able to snap Arsenal's unbeaten streak, it would pull level atop the group on points, making for a more dramatic run-in over the final two matches.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: UniMas

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via B/R Live and Univision NOW.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

