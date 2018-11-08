Capitals Fan Makes Incredible Gesture By Donating Entire 50/50 Winnings to Pittsburgh Victims

By 90Min
November 08, 2018

This week, the sports world is showing that we are all stronger than hate. 

The Steel City cannot be weakened by the cowardly act of one, but if they ever needed support, those across the nation are letting them know that they have it all over. Even on their sports rival's home ice.

We've seen incredible gestures over and over to support the families of the Tree of Life Synagogue victims. Wednesday night, a Washington Capitals fan went above and beyond to help those in need. 

The winner of the 50/50 raffle was entitled to $38,570, but decided to donate the entire winnings to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh and those families that were affected by the shooting. 

In the end, there are things much bigger and more important than sports. This person gets that. 

This season ticket holder is giving Capitals fans a good name with this move. It shows that not everyone is subject to hate. 

The acts of Cam Newton and Julian Edelman were special, of course, as they used their platform to support the victims in Pittsburgh. Hats off to this Capitals fan for continuing that act of kindness to everyday folks.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)