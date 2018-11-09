Bournemouth Boss Eddie Howe Named Premier League Manager of the Month for October

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has been Premier League Manager of the Month for October after his Cherries team went unbeaten in the four games they played during the month and claimed 10 points from a possible 12.

It is the third time that Howe has been crowned Premier League Manager of the Month in his career to date, having previously won the prestigious prize in January 2018 and March 2017. He beat Pep Guardiola, Maurizio Sarri and Chris Hughton to the award.

Bournemouth started October with back-to-back wins over Crystal Palace and Watford, impressively beating the latter 4-0 away from home. They subsequently drew 0-0 with south coast rivals Southampton, but returning to winning ways to thump Fulham 3-0 to end the month.

Striker Callum Wilson has been a key man and has himself been rewarded with a first senior England call-up this week. Young summer signing David Brooks has also earned plaudits.

"I'm so lucky here to have such a dedicated group of people who work so hard to make sure the players are at the best of their ability. So it is an award for the whole club and I'm very proud of everyone," Howe told PremierLeague.com.

"It's the unity, and not just with the players, but with the staff and with the supporters. I think that link through the club is stronger than ever.

"Now we've got to make sure that we grow that and it's something we pride ourselves on, the atmosphere between people, the family-like feel of the club.

"We've got to make sure we protect that at all costs."