Sky Sports Pundit Has 'No Idea' Why Manchester United Didn't Go All Out to Sign Chelsea Star

Sky Sports pundit Keith Andrews has stated his shock at Manchester United's lack of effort to sign Chelsea's N'golo Kante back in the summer of 2016.

Andrews, who played in the Premier League with Blackburn and West Brom, suggested United should've done everything they could to sign the midfielder and partner him with Paul Pogba.

Kante signed for Chelsea in 2016 from then Premier League champions Leicester, winning his second Premier League title in as many seasons - as well as the PFA Player of the Year award. Pogba joined Manchester United in the same summer for a then world record £89m, but has struggled to find consistency.

The pair showed what they are capable of when playing together as they both helped France win the World Cup in the summer, and Andrews reckons that United should've done everything in their power to bring Kante to Old Trafford.

“He (Kante) is the best in the business at winning the ball back and keeping things simple. In terms of the contract, no-brainer,” Andrews said on Sky Sports The Debate (as reported in the Daily Star).

“You've only got to look at the way France celebrated in the World Cup final, lifting him up, that's what he means to them. He's been that good. And how cheap was he each time… £5.5m Leicester and even £32m to Chelsea. How Manchester United didn't go and get him to partner Pogba in midfield, I have no idea.”

Pogba has been utilised next to several midfielders but he is yet to find the partner that compliments him perfectly.





Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Marouane Fellaini, Fred and Andreas Pereira have all partnered the Frenchman but Jose Mourinho is yet to settle on his best midfield. Kante in contrast has been a key fixture in Maurizio Sarri's unbeaten side this season, and is closing in on a new huge money contract at Stamford Bridge.