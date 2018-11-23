Sky Sports Pundit Names Daniel Levy's 'Toughest Task' Going Forward at Tottenham

By 90Min
November 23, 2018

Sky Sports pundit Don Hutchinson has said that recruitment is the biggest challenge faced by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, as he looks ahead to the January transfer window.

Hutchinson talked about the quality of players available at Spurs, yet struggled to pick out any specific weaknesses. However, he instead explained how that is the problem for the club’s chairman.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Speaking on Sky Sports’ The Debate, Hutchinson said: “Going forward there’s not really a problem and I think that’s probably the hardest thing if you’re Pochettino or Daniel Levy or even a Spurs fan when you analyse where you think you can strengthen.

“There’s not too many areas that you can actually strengthen in the first XI.”

Hutchinson was speaking about the form of some of Tottenham’s current stars. He was full of praise for many players, as he described the quality of footballers Mauricio Pochettino has to choose from.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

He said: “Someone like (Moussa) Sissoko is playing the best football he has been in a long time. There are one or two injuries that they must try and deal with but (the likes of) Harry Winks is playing good football.

“Top end of the pitch, Harry Kane is fit and scoring goals, Lucas Moura is playing well, Erik Lamela, we’ve seen a stronger side to him.”

Remarkably Spurs haven’t made a signing at all since deadline day in January’s transfer window. This came in the form of Brazilian winger Lucas Moura, who joined from PSG for £23m.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Tottenham are fourth in the Premier League table, just a point behind London rivals Chelsea. They face the Blues in Saturday’s Premier League clash, before hosting Inter on 28 November in a must-win Champions League tie.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)