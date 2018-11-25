Copa Libertadores Final: Boca Juniors Officially Request for Match to be Suspended

On Sunday, Boca Juniors made an official request to suspend the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final, due to the injuries caused to several players as a result of Saturday's attack on the team's bus. 

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
November 25, 2018

On Sunday, Boca Juniors made an official request to suspend the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final, due to the injuries caused to several players as a result of Saturday's attack on the team's bus on its way to Monumental stadium. 

"After the acts of violence suffered near the stadium, having noted its magnitude and gravity," said the press release, "and its consequences generated within the squad, Boca Juniors believes the conditions (of playing a fair match) are not met and requests for the match to be suspended."

Meanwhile, River Plate's official account shortly announced the stadium is open and ready to welcome fans from 1pm local time. 

CONMEBOL has yet to announce a reply in regards to Boca's request. More information will be provided as it comes.  

