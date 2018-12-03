The 2018 Ballon d'Or will be awarded on Monday, and for the first time in a decade, it might go to a new player.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have each won the last 10 Ballon d'Or awards, but after Luka Modric's triumphs over Ronaldo for UEFA and FIFA's best player awards and with his World Cup Golden Ball, it's possible the Croatian star completes the sweep with the voters for France Football's honor.

Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Mohamed Salah are among the other top candidates for the award.

For the first time, France Football is also giving out a women's Ballon d'Or award in addition to the Kopa Trophy, named for French great Raymond Kopa and given to the world's best player under 21. France's Kylian Mbappe is heavily favored to win the latter honor, while Americans Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe are up for the women's award.

Here's how to watch the award show:

