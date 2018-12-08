WATCH: Messi Scores Two Perfect Free-Kick Goals vs. Espanyol

Messi dazzled not once, but twice during Barcelona's win over Espanyol on Saturday.

By Kaelen Jones
December 08, 2018

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi scored a pair of beautiful free kick goals against Espanyol on Saturday.

The Argentine fooled goalkeeper Diego Lopez for the first time during the 17th minute, bending in a strike from outside the box to give Barcelona a 1–0 lead.

In the 65th minute, Messi curled in another free kick from beyond the box. The sublime effort gave Barcelona a 4–0 lead.

English soccer commentator Ray Hudson was in attendance and offered a worthy reaction to Messi's strike.

Messi increased his goal total to 11 through 13 La Liga matches played this season.

Not bad for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner who recently finished fifth in voting for the award earlier this week.

