Zlatan Ibrahimovic Set to Confirm 2019 Team as LA Galaxy Rejig Designated Player Spots

By 90Min
December 12, 2018

With AC Milan having ended their interest in re-signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Swede now looks set to re-sign with MLS side LA Galaxy. 

The 37-year-old has enjoyed a highly fruitful spell with the Galaxy since joining in March this year. He netted 22 times and provided 10 assists in his inaugural season, though it was not enough to garner a playoff spot; the Galaxy finishing seventh in the Western Conference.

Despite the forward's current deal lasting until 2019 regardless, there had been plenty of speculation as to a potential return to Milan, with the four-time Serie A winner reportedly displeased with the $1.5m he had received for his season's exploits in Los Angeles. 

And now, as confirmed by ESPN following initial reports from the Athletic, the LA team are set to reward Ibrahimovic with a contract that will make him one of their three 'Designated' players, meaning one of their current crop - Giovani dos Santos, Jonathan dos Santos and Romain Alessandrini - will have to be moved out before the start of the 2019 season. 

The reports also revealed that Caleb Porter would be the team's new coach, following the recent appointment of Dennis te Kloese as the new General Manager.

After a largely disappointing 2018 season – in which Zlatan was the only real bright mark as they were overshadowed by newly created rivals LAFC, who finished third in the Western Conference to make the playoffs – a change was clearly needed.

And, with Zlatan now set to stay, the rebuilding job starts now, as Te Kloese proclaimed on Tuesday: "The LA Galaxy and its supporters expect to compete for championships year-in and year-out. I am fully committed to putting together a team capable of competing at the highest level. 

Shaun Clark/GettyImages

"That work begins immediately and will encompass a wide range of responsibilities, from developing competitive edges in our scouting, recruiting and player development to establishing our youth initiatives and further establishing our Academy."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)