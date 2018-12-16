Man Utd Handed Boost Ahead of Liverpool Clash as Six Players Look Set to Return From Injury

Manchester United have been handed a boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday, with six first team players reportedly set to return from injury.

The Red Devils, after failing to bolster their squad with enough quality new signings in the summer transfer window, have paid the price for their relatively underwhelming recruitment ahead of the current campaign, and have seen their lack of rotational options have a big impact on their fortunes thus far.

According to the Daily Star, forward Anthony Martial, central defenders Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof, and Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Matteo Darmian have all travelled with the squad to Merseyside despite being doubts for the game. It is still unclear which of the players will feature in the match, but the news will come as a real boost to United fans.

Martial had been in fine form for the Red Devils before a groin injury forced him out of recent matches against Fulham and Valencia. The France international would offer United some real dynamism going forward against Liverpool in a match which could see José Mourinho's side fall even further behind in the race for a top four finish should they lose.

Given their strong start to the season, the Reds will be favourites for the game, with Jürgen Klopp's side challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title after sorting out their longstanding defensive issues. Mourinho will hope his influx of returning players can aid his side, allowing for more options in defence against their opponents' strong attacking line-up.

