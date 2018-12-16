Man Utd Handed Boost Ahead of Liverpool Clash as Six Players Look Set to Return From Injury

By 90Min
December 16, 2018

Manchester United have been handed a boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday, with six first team players reportedly set to return from injury.

The Red Devils, after failing to bolster their squad with enough quality new signings in the summer transfer window, have paid the price for their relatively underwhelming recruitment ahead of the current campaign, and have seen their lack of rotational options have a big impact on their fortunes thus far.

According to the Daily Star, forward Anthony Martial, central defenders Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof, and Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Matteo Darmian have all travelled with the squad to Merseyside despite being doubts for the game. It is still unclear which of the players will feature in the match, but the news will come as a real boost to United fans.

Martial had been in fine form for the Red Devils before a groin injury forced him out of recent matches against Fulham and Valencia. The France international would offer United some real dynamism going forward against Liverpool in a match which could see José Mourinho's side fall even further behind in the race for a top four finish should they lose.

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

Given their strong start to the season, the Reds will be favourites for the game, with Jürgen Klopp's side challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title after sorting out their longstanding defensive issues. Mourinho will hope his influx of returning players can aid his side, allowing for more options in defence against their opponents' strong attacking line-up.

In other news, former Manchester United flop has claimed his failures at Old Trafford were largely down to him, rather than any other external factors. The Netherlands international endured a dismal spell with United, before going on to become a talisman with Ligue 1 side Lyon - scoring 33 goals and made 36 assists in 91 appearances since January 2017.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)