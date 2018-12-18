Sky Sports Reporter Reveals 'Positive' Update on Potential Newcastle Takeover

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

Sky Sports’ Pete Graves claims that several ‘valued contacts’ have told him ‘a lot of very positive things’ about a new potential takeover at Newcastle. 

The reporter took to Twitter to tell fans that they ought to ‘watch this space’. though he did add some caution to the story following a similarly proposed deal for the club last year which he reported on but then later fell through.

Graves' tweet might help ease the fears of Magpies fans who have been hoping their club will escape the clutches of owner Mike Ashley for some time now. 


Businessman Peter Kenyon - who has past experience working as the chief executive for Manchester United and Chelsea - is said to be a frontrunner for buying the club. However, there has also been news over the weekend that ex-Man City CEO Garry Cook is fronting an unnamed American group who may also move for the takeover.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

At the very least the news seems to be a promising update for fans of the club who must be desperate to see their current owner leave as soon as possible. Ashley took over as club owner back in 2007 but his unwillingness to properly invest in the squad, and his apparent apathy towards both the team and the fans, have left him as public enemy number one on Tyneside. 

The speed of the takeover will also be of importance as the January transfer window approaches - any extra money that may be put into the club will be much needed as Newcastle look to improve on their current position of 14th in the Premier League.

