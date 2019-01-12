Brighton & Hove Albion hosts Liverpool in a Premier League fixture on Saturday, Jan. 12. Kickoff from The American Express Community Stadium in Falmer, East Sussex, is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

Brighton (7–9–5) enters the contest 13th in the Premier League standings with 26 points earned through 21 matches played. The club has gone undefeated across its past three league contests, earning two draws and a victory. Brighton most recently defeated Bournemouth 3–1 in an A Cup third round match.

Liverpool (17–1–3) comes into the match atop the league standings with 54 points accrued in 21 games. The Reds opened the campaign as a clear favorite to capture the Premier League title, but have yet to win a match in 2019. Liverpool suffered its first league defeat against Manchester City before most recently losing to Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup.

Here's how to watch the match

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network, NBC Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.