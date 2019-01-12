How to Watch Brighton vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Brighton face Liverpool in a Premier League contest on Saturday, Jan. 12.

By Kaelen Jones
January 12, 2019

Brighton & Hove Albion hosts Liverpool in a Premier League fixture on Saturday, Jan. 12. Kickoff from The American Express Community Stadium in Falmer, East Sussex, is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

Brighton (7–9–5) enters the contest 13th in the Premier League standings with 26 points earned through 21 matches played. The club has gone undefeated across its past three league contests, earning two draws and a victory. Brighton most recently defeated Bournemouth 3–1 in an A Cup third round match.

Liverpool (17–1–3) comes into the match atop the league standings with 54 points accrued in 21 games. The Reds opened the campaign as a clear favorite to capture the Premier League title, but have yet to win a match in 2019. Liverpool suffered its first league defeat against Manchester City before most recently losing to Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup.

Here's how to watch the match

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network, NBC Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)