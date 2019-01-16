Sky Sports Presenter Hints That Mauricio Pochettino Will Not Leave Tottenham Hotspur This Summer

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino will supposedly commit his immediate future to the club and resist the admiration from potential suitors Manchester United and Real Madrid, as long as the north London outfit alter their transfer policy, according to Sky Sports presenter Geoff Shreeves.

The Argentine boss recently criticised the club's approach to new acquisitions ahead of their defeat at home to Manchester United, which saw the Lilywhites fall nine points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool, and suggested the club needs to change the manner in which they operate, if they are to win silverware.

As quoted by The Express, Pochettino said: "At the moment we operate in the same way as we operated in five years ago when we arrived.

"Of course, maybe we can win some titles but it's going to be a tough job to do because in that situation every club in the last five years was improving a lot.

"The other day I saw a stat that in the last 10 years in England and in Europe how the teams were spending money, and I think we were on the bottom, in England and Europe.

"Of course we're doing a fantastic job but if we want to be real contenders we need to operate in a different way in the future."

Spurs became the first club since the inception of the Premier League to not have signed a player in the summer transfer window. They have accumulated a net spend of just £29m since 2014, with their Premier League counterparts United, Manchester City, London rivalsArsenal and Chelsea, and Liverpool all spending a minimum of £100m more than Pochettino's side across the same time frame.





The Argentine has been linked with offers elsewhere at United and Madrid, clubs with less financial restraints, but Shreeves suggested that Pochettino will remain at the club and also believed the former Southampton boss was being reasonable, when discussing a new strategy when recruiting players.

Shreeves told The Debate on Sky Sport, via The Express: "Tottenham and his position have been discussed a lot. Tottenham fans are irate at the thought of him leaving.





"Having sat down and spoke to Pochettino myself, I think what he’s saying is, ‘Look, I want to stay, this is the club for me.’





"But because he wants the best for the club he’s saying, 'We do need to change the way we operate.'

"He's not saying to Daniel Levy, 'My way or highway!'" he added, "He's saying, 'Come on Daniel, we’ve worked together, we need to go to the next level.'"